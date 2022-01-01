Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve beef salad

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Item pic

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Salad$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Salad$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Salad$14.99
Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about TJ Rib's
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Salad$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket Salad$14.99
Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about TJ Rib's

