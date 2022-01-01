Beef salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Beef Salad
|$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Beef Salad
|$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Beef Salad
|$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Beef Brisket Salad
|$14.99
Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Beef Salad
|$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree