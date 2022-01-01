Chicken burritos in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

