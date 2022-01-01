Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Atomic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.1 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.99
Beautifully balanced with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo.
More about Atomic Burger
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's

