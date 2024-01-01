Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
Fish Tacos
Battle Creek restaurants that serve fish tacos
Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue
80 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Grilled Fish Taco (1)
$4.00
More about Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$15.00
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek
Suadero
Chili
Chimichangas
Taco Salad
Nachos
Fajitas
Sliders
Cookies
More near Battle Creek to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(181 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2450 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(499 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(762 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(176 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston