Grilled steaks in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Battle Creek restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Umami Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Umami Ramen

215 Michigan West, Battle Creek

Avg 4.8 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Flank Steak served w/Kohlrabi salad$22.00
More about Umami Ramen
Item pic

 

Cafe Rica Downtown

62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese$9.50
More about Cafe Rica Downtown

