Buffalo chicken wraps in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Bay City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$6.99
More about The Souper Cafe
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
Avg 4.4
(1137 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Beer battered chicken deep fried to perfection, spun in
buffalo sauce in a tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes and buffalo ranch.
More about Tavern 101
