Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Bay City

Go
Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
More about The Souper Cafe
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Beer battered chicken deep fried to perfection, spun in
buffalo sauce in a tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes and buffalo ranch.
More about Tavern 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay City

Pies

Nachos

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Bay City to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston