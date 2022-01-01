Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Cannolis
Bay City restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Nino's Family Restaurant
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City
Avg 3.8
(82 reviews)
Cannoli
$4.95
More about Nino's Family Restaurant
Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
507 E Midland Street, Bay City
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.99
Two stuffed with sweet ricotta, chocolate drizzle
More about Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
