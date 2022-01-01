Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Grilled Chicken
Bay City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
No reviews yet
1/2 Grilled Chicken W/Swiss
$5.99
Full Grilled Chicken W/Swiss
$8.49
More about The Souper Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
Avg 4.3
(1129 reviews)
Grilled Chicken
$10.85
More about Old City Hall
