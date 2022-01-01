Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Spaghetti
Bay Shore restaurants that serve spaghetti
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Side of Spaghetti
$8.65
Your choice of sauce.
Kids Spaghetti
$7.99
with Marinara Sauce.
More about Peter Pan Diner
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce
$13.95
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
