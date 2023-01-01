Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Baytown

Go
Baytown restaurants
Toast

Baytown restaurants that serve fried rice

Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai - Baytown

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
More about Nara Thai - Baytown
Item pic

 

Black Bayou Restaurant & Bar

1930 Garth Road, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combination Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, chicken and sausage fried rice with bell pepper, onions, celery, eggs and garnished with green onions.
Pro tip:
Add 2 fried eggs on top of your fried rice!
Vegetable Fried Rice$8.00
Vegetable fried rice with bell pepper, onions, celery, eggs and garnished with green onions.
More about Black Bayou Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Baytown

Noodle Soup

Boba Tea

Barbacoas

Tortilla Soup

Shrimp Rolls

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tostadas

Map

More near Baytown to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston