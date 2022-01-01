Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
With mashed potatoes and green beans
More about Engleside Restaurant
The Beach House Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$28.00
boneless chicken breasted marinated in teriyaki, garlic,
ginger, & pineapple
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Agnello's On The Cove

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Grilled Buffalo Chicken over Brown Rice, Broccoli, & a side of Low Fat Yogurt Ranch Dressing (GF)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Brown Rice and Low Fat Cheese
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki over Brown Rice Noodles & Broccoli
More about Agnello's On The Cove
Panzone's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about Panzone's Pizza
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Grilled Chicken Avocado$16.45
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.
Choose GF Round roll
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Avocado$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
More about Wally's Restaurant

