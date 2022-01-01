Grilled chicken in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.00
With mashed potatoes and green beans
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Grilled Chicken
|$28.00
boneless chicken breasted marinated in teriyaki, garlic,
ginger, & pineapple
Agnello's On The Cove
6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken
|$13.99
Grilled Buffalo Chicken over Brown Rice, Broccoli, & a side of Low Fat Yogurt Ranch Dressing (GF)
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Brown Rice and Low Fat Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki over Brown Rice Noodles & Broccoli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|GF Grilled Chicken Avocado
|$16.45
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.
Choose GF Round roll
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|Grilled Chicken Avocado
|$14.95
