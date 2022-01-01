Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$16.00
10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Medium Chicken Popeye Pizza$15.00
12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Holy Sheetzza Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$32.00
Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
More about The Tomato Company
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

