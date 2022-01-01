Chicken pizza in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
More about The Tomato Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Cauliflower Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
|Medium Chicken Popeye Pizza
|$15.00
12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
|Holy Sheetzza Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
|$32.00
Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights
|Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.