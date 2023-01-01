Pies in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve pies
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|WEB2306: Party Pie
|$29.99
Full sheet pizza (40 squares) with choice of one topping
More about The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Medium Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
|$15.00
12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
|XL 20" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
|$22.00
20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
|Holy Sheetzza Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
|$40.00
Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.