Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bedford

Go
Bedford restaurants
Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WEB2306: Party Pie$29.99
Full sheet pizza (40 squares) with choice of one topping
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Comapany - Bedford

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Pizzghetti Pie Pizza$15.00
12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
XL 20" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza$22.00
20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Holy Sheetzza Pizzghetti Pie Pizza$40.00
Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
More about The Tomato Comapany - Bedford

Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford

French Fries

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Salad Rolls

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Bedford to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1054 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston