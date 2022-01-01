Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bedford

Go
Bedford restaurants
Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Combo$8.99
Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, french fries and a piece of cheesy garlic bread.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Boxed Meal$11.99
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
(6) Chicken Tenders W Fries$10.00
Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$7.00
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
3pc Chicken Tender w/ Fries$6.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, comes with fries, and your choice of any dipping sauce. Only $6 lunch only!
More about The Tomato Company
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender-Fry$13.99
Four hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries (or substitute your favorite side), coleslaw and choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Combo$8.99
Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, french fries and a piece of cheesy garlic bread.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford

Ravioli

Buffalo Chicken Salad

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Margherita Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Chef Salad

Map

More near Bedford to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston