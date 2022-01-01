Chicken tenders in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$8.99
Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, french fries and a piece of cheesy garlic bread.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
|Chicken Tender Boxed Meal
|$11.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|(6) Chicken Tenders W Fries
|$10.00
Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
|$7.00
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|3pc Chicken Tender w/ Fries
|$6.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, comes with fries, and your choice of any dipping sauce. Only $6 lunch only!
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights
|Chicken Tender-Fry
|$13.99
Four hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries (or substitute your favorite side), coleslaw and choice of sauce
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$8.99
Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, french fries and a piece of cheesy garlic bread.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce