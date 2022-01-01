Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve garden salad

House Garden Salad image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray$22.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
House Garden Salad image

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Lunch Special: 2 Zepperoni Rolls and Small House Garden Salad (Available From 11am - 2pm)$9.99
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray$22.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

