Grilled chicken salad in Belfast

Belfast restaurants
Toast

Belfast restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Bell The Cat, Inc.

15 Belmont Ave, Belfast

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan atop of spinach, and all our fresh veggies
More about Bell The Cat, Inc.
Item pic

 

Daily Soup

118 High Street, Belfast

No reviews yet
Takeout
A "Big" Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.50
Fresh salad greens are topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, nuts, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and crumbled feta, and served with our house-made dressing of garlic, oregano, Dijon, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Daily Soup

