Lasagna in Bellevue

Pasta & Co image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
9 x 13 Beef Lasagna$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna$19.95
Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.
More about Pasta & Co
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

 

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Curd Lasagna$8.99
Topped with Beecher's fresh cheese curds and filled with a bright tomato sauce and three additional cheeses, including our signature Flagship cheese, we're confident this lasagna is a "World's Best" winner, just like our unrivaled mac
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese

