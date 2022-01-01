Lasagna in Bellevue
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna
|$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
|9 x 13 Beef Lasagna
|$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
|2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna
|$19.95
Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
|Cheese Curd Lasagna
|$8.99
Topped with Beecher's fresh cheese curds and filled with a bright tomato sauce and three additional cheeses, including our signature Flagship cheese, we're confident this lasagna is a "World's Best" winner, just like our unrivaled mac