Pork noodle soup in Bellevue

Supreme Dumplings - 14603 Northeast 20th Street #4B
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B, Bellevue
|Pork Chop Noodle Soup
|$14.00
|Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.00
|Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road
12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue
|切仔米粉 Rice Noodle Soup w/ Pork Stew
|$10.95
Clear broth soup, topped with pork stew. Comes with bean sprouts and cilantro.
|切仔麵 Egg Noodle Soup w/ Pork Stew
|$10.95
Clear broth soup, topped with pork stew. Comes with bean sprouts and cilantro.