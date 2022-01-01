Vermicelli in Bellevue

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Combination Vermicelli$18.00
Lemongrass chicken, beef skewer, grilled prawn, crispy imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peanuts, nước chấm
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli$16.50
Grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
Chinese Vermicelli image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Vermicelli$13.95
Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar
More about Pasta & Co

