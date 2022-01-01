Vermicelli in Bellevue
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Combination Vermicelli
|$18.00
Lemongrass chicken, beef skewer, grilled prawn, crispy imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peanuts, nước chấm
|Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm