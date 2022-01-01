Clams in Belmar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belmar restaurants that serve clams

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clams Casino$13.95
Fr Clam Platter$22.95
12 Clams Half Shell$18.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
10th Ave Burrito Co. image

 

10th Ave Burrito Co.

801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Clams$18.00
More about 10th Ave Burrito Co.

Map

