Lasagna in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

430 BOSTON RD, Billerica

Avg 4.7 (1876 reviews)
Takeout
L-Baked Lasagna$13.99
With meatball or sausage
Kids Lasagna$6.50
Veal Parm & Lasagna$17.49
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Lasagna$10.99
Vegetable Lasagna perfectly blends low fat ricotta, part-skim mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago and Romano cheeses with carrots, spinach, onions and broccoli. Seasoned with sea salt and a hint of garlic and topped with golden breadcrumbs. Topped with Red Sauce Or Meat Sauce .Served with Garlic Bread and a Salad
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

