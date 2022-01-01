Club sandwiches in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
|$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
|TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
|$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.