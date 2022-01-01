Gyro salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve gyro salad
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Gyro Salad
|$13.99
Large Greek salad topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, our special lamb and beef Gyro meat, side of tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Gyro Salad
|$13.99
Large Greek salad topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, our special lamb and beef Gyro meat, side of tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread
