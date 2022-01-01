Cheeseburgers in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Saw's Juke Joint image

 

Saw's Juke Joint

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jr Cheeseburger$6.50
More about Saw's Juke Joint
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$10.99
More about The Purple Onion -
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$10.99
More about The Purple Onion
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Current at Cahaba image

 

The Current at Cahaba

4500 5th Ave S., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.00
Single Smash Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Ketchup. Served with Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
More about The Current at Cahaba
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

