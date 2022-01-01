Cheeseburgers in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$10.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
The Current at Cahaba
4500 5th Ave S., Birmingham
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Single Smash Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Ketchup. Served with Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)