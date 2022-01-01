Chicken wraps in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot black sauce and ranch
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)