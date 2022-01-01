Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve spicy noodles

YUMMEFY image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Mountain Noodles$12.95
Egg noodles cooked with special blend of your preferred protein, bell pepper, onions, green pepper and cilantro.Cooked in Nepali style.
Protein option:Chicken/Pork/Shrimp
Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot.
Spicy Mountain Noodles$12.95
More about YUMMEFY
Item pic

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Noodle (lunch)$9.50
Stir fried rice noodles with lean slices of beef, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans, onions and Thai basil tossed in spicy house sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Spicy Noodle$13.50
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil. Hot.
More about Shiki - Homewood
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Noodles$10.50
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat broccoli, green beans, tomato, onions, and Thai basil in our spicy house sauce.
Spicy Noodle$13.95
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat broccoli, green beans, tomato, onions, and Thai basil in our spicy house sauce.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi

