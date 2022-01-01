Spicy noodles in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve spicy noodles
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Spicy Mountain Noodles
|$12.95
Egg noodles cooked with special blend of your preferred protein, bell pepper, onions, green pepper and cilantro.Cooked in Nepali style.
Protein option:Chicken/Pork/Shrimp
Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Spicy Noodle (lunch)
|$9.50
Stir fried rice noodles with lean slices of beef, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans, onions and Thai basil tossed in spicy house sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
|Spicy Noodle
|$13.50
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil. Hot.
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Spicy Noodles
|$10.50
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat broccoli, green beans, tomato, onions, and Thai basil in our spicy house sauce.
