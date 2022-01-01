Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve tiramisu

Post Office Pies image

PIZZA

Post Office Pies

209 41st St, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (2832 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
Zabaglione, Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla, Ladyfingers, Whipped Cream, Cocoa Powder
More about Post Office Pies
Bettola image

PIZZA

Bettola

2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfinger Cookies, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted With Chocolate
More about Bettola
Item pic

 

Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

270 Rele Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
Lady finger cookies soaked in coffee liqueur, espresso & coffee with a mixture of mascarpone cheese, sweet Marsala & cocoa.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.00
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

