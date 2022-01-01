Tiramisu in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Post Office Pies
PIZZA
Post Office Pies
209 41st St, Birmingham
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Zabaglione, Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla, Ladyfingers, Whipped Cream, Cocoa Powder
More about Bettola
PIZZA
Bettola
2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfinger Cookies, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted With Chocolate
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfinger Cookies, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted With Chocolate
More about Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
270 Rele Street, Mountain Brook
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Lady finger cookies soaked in coffee liqueur, espresso & coffee with a mixture of mascarpone cheese, sweet Marsala & cocoa.