Tuna salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad$13.50
Tuna tataki with green apple, cucumber, spring mix , tomato, served with ponzu vinegrate.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$7.50
Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.
More about The Purple Onion -
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.06
Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

Gadsden

