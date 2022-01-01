Bacon cheeseburgers in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$10.99
More about The Purple Onion -
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$10.99
More about The Purple Onion
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

