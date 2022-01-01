Bacon cheeseburgers in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
|GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|No. 2 - Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$10.99
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
|GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER
|$10.99
|BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
|$10.99
