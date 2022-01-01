Fish tacos in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Whiskey Creek
STEAKS
Whiskey Creek
524 N Main Street, Bishop
|FISH TACOS
|$16.95
Flaky white fish, beer battered, and served on a warm corn tortilla, apple coleslaw and Habanero aioli.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Salsa's Taqueria II
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|Fish Taco
|$5.59
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
|#4 - 2 Fish Tacos
|$13.99
2 beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.