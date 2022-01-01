Fish tacos in Bishop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$16.95
Flaky white fish, beer battered, and served on a warm corn tortilla, apple coleslaw and Habanero aioli.
More about Whiskey Creek
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.59
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
#4 - 2 Fish Tacos$13.99
2 beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II

