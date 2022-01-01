Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Blairsville
/
Blairsville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Blairsville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Aviator Cafe
45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.02
More about The Aviator Cafe
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk
17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Topped with cinnamon sugar and pineapple pepper sauce.
More about Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk
