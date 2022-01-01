Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Blairsville

Go
Blairsville restaurants
Toast

Blairsville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Aviator Cafe image

 

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.02
More about The Aviator Cafe
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina image

 

Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk

17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Topped with cinnamon sugar and pineapple pepper sauce.
More about Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk

Browse other tasty dishes in Blairsville

Tacos

Reuben

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chef Salad

Map

More near Blairsville to explore

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston