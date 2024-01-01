Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Bloomfield

Bloomfield restaurants
Bloomfield restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Mario's Famous Pizzeria image

 

Mario's Famous Pizzeria

1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Buffalo Wings (6) App$8.95
Large Buffalo Wings App$14.95
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Popolari - Bloomfield

1047 Broad Street, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9 Buffalo Wing$15.10
More about Popolari - Bloomfield

