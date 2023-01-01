Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Bloomfield
/
Bloomfield
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Bloomfield restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.95
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine and Caesar dressing - served with fries or chips.
More about Six Points Pub
