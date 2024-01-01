Quesadillas in Bloomfield
Bloomfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
Bloomfield Best Bagel
404 Broad St, Bloomfield
|Breakfast Quesadillas
|$8.00
Quesadilla w/ Peppers, Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, & Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
|Steak Quesadilla
|$20.00
Tortilla filled with grilled strip steak, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, chimichurri - served with homemade guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.00
Tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, pepper jack and feta cheese, peppers, onions and chipotle mayo - served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.