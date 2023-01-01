Bogota restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bogota restaurants
More about Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
10 River Rd, Bogota
|Popular items
|Fried Artichoke
|$14.95
Served with Pesto Dijon Mayo
|Pumpkin Ravioli
|$22.95
Gratino style with parmigiano cream sauce & browned grated cheese on top
|Sole Almondine
|$28.95
More about Launch Room Cafe
Launch Room Cafe
64 West Main Street, Bogota
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepe
|$8.99
Our Light, Thin Crepe filled with Nutella. Add Fresh Berries for a Sweet, Delicious Indulging Treat.
|Apricot Preserve
|$8.99
Enjoy for Breakfast or an Afternoon Snack.
Sweet Apricot filling layered between our paper-thin French Pancakes.
|The Chicken Cutlet
|$11.99
Home Made Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Served on Focaccia.
More about Bogota Press Cafe
Bogota Press Cafe
1000 West Fort Lee Rd, Bogota
|Popular items
|Chavocado
|$10.25
grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese
With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)
|The Chopped
|$10.00
romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chick peas, dill, mint, feta and lemon vinaigrette comes with side of toast
|Rise and Shine
|$6.95
egg whites, spinach, chives, goat cheese