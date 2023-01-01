Bogota restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bogota restaurants
Must-try Bogota restaurants

Luka's Italian Cuisine image

 

Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd

10 River Rd, Bogota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Artichoke$14.95
Served with Pesto Dijon Mayo
Pumpkin Ravioli$22.95
Gratino style with parmigiano cream sauce & browned grated cheese on top
Sole Almondine$28.95
More about Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
Banner pic

 

Launch Room Cafe

64 West Main Street, Bogota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nutella Crepe$8.99
Our Light, Thin Crepe filled with Nutella. Add Fresh Berries for a Sweet, Delicious Indulging Treat.
Apricot Preserve$8.99
Enjoy for Breakfast or an Afternoon Snack.
Sweet Apricot filling layered between our paper-thin French Pancakes.
The Chicken Cutlet$11.99
Home Made Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Served on Focaccia.
More about Launch Room Cafe
Bogota Press Cafe image

 

Bogota Press Cafe

1000 West Fort Lee Rd, Bogota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chavocado$10.25
grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese
With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)
The Chopped$10.00
romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chick peas, dill, mint, feta and lemon vinaigrette comes with side of toast
Rise and Shine$6.95
egg whites, spinach, chives, goat cheese
More about Bogota Press Cafe

