Fish and chips in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Fish And Chips
Boise restaurants that serve fish and chips
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
No reviews yet
Fish and Chips
$15.00
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
10 Barrel Brewing
826 West Bannock Street, Boise
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$14.00
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Chimichangas
Arugula Salad
Enchiladas
French Fries
Chips And Salsa
Crispy Chicken
Stromboli
Salmon
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston