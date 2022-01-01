Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve garden salad

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

1772 W State St, Boise

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.50
More about Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

2345 S Apple St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.79
Mixed green salad with carrots, peppers, and cucumbers.
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Entree Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Alyonka Russian Cuisine image

 

Alyonka Russian Cuisine

2870 W State St, Boise

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$12.95
Organic spring mix, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green scallions, parsley, pine nuts dressed in olive oil, and balsamic vinegar reduction
More about Alyonka Russian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Potstickers

Braised Short Ribs

Tuna Rolls

Pepperoni Pizza

Salmon Salad

Brisket

Margherita Pizza

Chimichangas

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston