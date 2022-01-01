Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve edamame

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$2.00
Edamame$6.00
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
soybeans in pods, steamed & topped with salt
Sweet Chili Edamame$5.50
edamame steamed and tossed in sweet chili sauce
Fire Edamame$5.50
Steamed and tossed in our FIRE sauce.
***Warning Spicy***
More about Lost Shack
Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

801 N Main St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$10.00
blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce
More about Lucky Fins
Banner pic

 

Naked Fins

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$3.99
traditional soy bean pods with sea salt
More about Naked Fins
Item pic

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(V)Edamame$7.50
<VEGAN> <GF> Boiled and salted.
Edamame$7.50
<GF> Boiled and salted. Served with fish sauce vinaigrette.
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Prawns

Chicken Tenders

Taquitos

Risotto

Reuben

Ceviche

Prime Ribs

Nachos

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston