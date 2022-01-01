Edamame in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve edamame
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Edamame
|$2.00
|Edamame
|$6.00
More about Lost Shack
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Edamame
|$5.00
soybeans in pods, steamed & topped with salt
|Sweet Chili Edamame
|$5.50
edamame steamed and tossed in sweet chili sauce
|Fire Edamame
|$5.50
Steamed and tossed in our FIRE sauce.
***Warning Spicy***
More about Lucky Fins
Lucky Fins
801 N Main St, Boise
|Edamame
|$10.00
blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce
More about Naked Fins
Naked Fins
1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise
|Edamame
|$3.99
traditional soy bean pods with sea salt