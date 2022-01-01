Chocolate cake in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Fomu
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
(contains soy, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time