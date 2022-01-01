Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Fenway

Go
Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
Item pic

 

Fomu

140 Brookline Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
(contains soy, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
More about Fomu

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenway

Fish And Chips

Lobster Rolls

Nigiri

Chicken Pitas

Shumai

Pancakes

Pork Dumplings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fenway to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston