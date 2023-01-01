Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sliders in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Sliders
Boulder restaurants that serve sliders
The Sophomore
1043 Pearl St, Boulder
No reviews yet
3 Sliders + Fries
$18.00
If you would like more than one of the same slider, please add a note on your order.
More about The Sophomore
Motomaki - Boulder
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
No reviews yet
Kids PB & J Sliders
$7.50
More about Motomaki - Boulder
