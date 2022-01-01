Croissants in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve croissants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Feta & Spinach Croissant
|$4.75
|Savory Croissant
|$4.75
|Strawberry Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
Amar Bakery & Market
1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15, Boynton Beach
|The Breakfast Croissant
|$7.00
egg and bacon frittata, cheddar cheese
|The falafel wrap (vegan)
|$9.00
Wrap with falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus and a drizzle of tahini sauce
|Graybeh Shortbread
|$1.50