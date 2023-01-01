Mahi mahi in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Mahi Mahi sandwich
|$16.95
The Boulevard Bar and Grill
1403 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach
|Mahi Tacos
|$9.99
Blackened Mahi, topped with mango salsa, guacamole, diced tomato, diced red onion, lime, cilantro and drizzled with tartar sauce, served with chips and salsa
|Mahi Sandwich
|$9.99
6oz fresh Mahi filet, grilled or blackened served on a kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and a choice of side
|Mahi Bites
|$7.99
Fresh Mahi, beer-battered & lightly fried, served with tartar sauce