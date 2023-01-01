Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Aloha Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton

1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi sandwich$16.95
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
Item pic

 

The Boulevard Bar and Grill

1403 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$9.99
Blackened Mahi, topped with mango salsa, guacamole, diced tomato, diced red onion, lime, cilantro and drizzled with tartar sauce, served with chips and salsa
Mahi Sandwich$9.99
6oz fresh Mahi filet, grilled or blackened served on a kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and a choice of side
Mahi Bites$7.99
Fresh Mahi, beer-battered & lightly fried, served with tartar sauce
More about The Boulevard Bar and Grill

