Bremerton bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Bremerton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bremerton

Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato image

 

Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato

1223 McKenzie Ave, Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.00
Pepperoni, Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Wood Fired Brussels Sprouts deglazed in a Dijon Vinaigrette, finished with Shallots and Chili Flakes
Caesar Salad$13.00
Escarole lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing
More about Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato
Tracyton Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS

Tracyton Public House

403 NW Tracy Ave., Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STADIUM FRIES$8.50
Fried covered in garlic/parm & pepper
CHEESEBURGER$12.95
Add your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & ketchup
BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.95
Bacon makes everything better, your choice of cheese
More about Tracyton Public House
Manette Saloon image

 

Manette Saloon

2113 e 11th st., Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$6.50
Club Sandwich$13.00
Wings$9.50
More about Manette Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Horse and Cow Pub and Grill (Bremerton)

536 4th St., Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Horse and Cow Pub and Grill (Bremerton)
Map

More near Bremerton to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston