Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Brenham

Go
Brenham restaurants
Toast

Brenham restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Mariachi's Mexican Food image

 

Mariachi's

2104 S Market St., Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chips & Salsa$6.99
Small Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Mariachi's
Consumer pic

 

Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham

2120 U.S. 290, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Crispy Hand Cut Tortilla Chips with a Serving of our House Salsa
More about Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham

Browse other tasty dishes in Brenham

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Brenham to explore

Katy

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston