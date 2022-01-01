Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Brenham
/
Brenham
/
Chips And Salsa
Brenham restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Mariachi's
2104 S Market St., Brenham
No reviews yet
Large Chips & Salsa
$6.99
Small Chips & Salsa
$3.99
More about Mariachi's
Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham
2120 U.S. 290, Brenham
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Crispy Hand Cut Tortilla Chips with a Serving of our House Salsa
More about Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham
