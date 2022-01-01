Fajitas in Bridgeport
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Fajitas- Chicken
|$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas
|Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken
|$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
|Fajitas Family Pack
|$55.00
BUILD YOUR OWN FAJITAS! Enough for 4 adults! Your choice of protein, sixteen soft flour tortillas. Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, guacamole, pico, salsas, and sour cream
Road Runner
2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|BEEF BRISKET COWBOY WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)
|$18.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | BEEF BRISKET | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY FRIED RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
|CARNE ADOVADA COWBOW WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)
|$16.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | RED CHILE MARINATED PORK | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
|GREEN CHILI CHICKEN COWBOY WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)
|$16.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | GREEN CHILE CHICKEN | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS