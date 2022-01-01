Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas- Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas
Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
Fajitas Family Pack$55.00
BUILD YOUR OWN FAJITAS! Enough for 4 adults! Your choice of protein, sixteen soft flour tortillas. Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, guacamole, pico, salsas, and sour cream
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Road Runner image

FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF BRISKET COWBOY WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)$18.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | BEEF BRISKET | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY FRIED RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
CARNE ADOVADA COWBOW WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)$16.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | RED CHILE MARINATED PORK | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
GREEN CHILI CHICKEN COWBOY WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)$16.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | GREEN CHILE CHICKEN | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Road Runner
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Wrap$14.00
sautéed steak, peppers, onions, raosted poblano cheese sauce
More about The Blind Rhino

