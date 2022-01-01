Steak fajitas in Bridgeport
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken
|$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
|Fajitas- Steak
|$18.00
Grilled steak with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.