Steak fajitas in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
Fajitas- Steak$18.00
Grilled steak with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Wrap$14.00
sautéed steak, peppers, onions, raosted poblano cheese sauce
More about The Blind Rhino

