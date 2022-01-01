Tacos in Bridgeport

Go
Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport restaurants that serve tacos

Black Rock Social House image

 

Black Rock Social House

2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Braised chicken, pickled onions, cojita cheese, lettuce, spicy house salsa, lime cream.
More about Black Rock Social House
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks image

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Americano Family Pack$35.00
BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS! Twelve crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Burritos

Map

More near Bridgeport to explore

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston