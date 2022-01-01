Tacos in Bridgeport
Bridgeport restaurants that serve tacos
More about Black Rock Social House
Black Rock Social House
2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Braised chicken, pickled onions, cojita cheese, lettuce, spicy house salsa, lime cream.
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Taco Americano Family Pack
|$35.00
BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS! Twelve crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream