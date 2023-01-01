Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak stromboli in Bridgeton

Bridgeton restaurants
Bridgeton restaurants that serve steak stromboli

Hopewell Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hopewell Subs & Pizza

608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Stromboli$0.00
More about Hopewell Subs & Pizza
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Steak Stromboli$11.99
Steak with mozzarella;
with or without fried onions.
More about Green Olive I

