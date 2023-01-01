Chef salad in Bridgeton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bridgeton restaurants that serve chef salad

Hopewell Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hopewell Subs & Pizza

608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Hopewell Subs & Pizza
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
More about Green Olive I

