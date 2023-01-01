Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Bridgeton

Go
Bridgeton restaurants
Toast

Bridgeton restaurants that serve white pizza

Hopewell Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hopewell Subs & Pizza

608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Specialty White Pizza$0.00
More about Hopewell Subs & Pizza
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Pizza$11.29
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, spices and mozzarella.
More about Green Olive I

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeton

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Steak Stromboli

Chicken Fried Steaks

Caesar Salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Cake

Map

More near Bridgeton to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston